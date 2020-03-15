|
William Lorenz Byers, Jr.
age 87, of Dennison, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on May 21, 1932, Bill was a son of the late William L. Byers, Sr. and Elizabeth Sickels Byers. Bill attended New Philadelphia High School and remained a life-long Quaker fan. Being an avid sports fan, Bill also loved the Cleveland Browns the Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR. He especially looked forward to gatherings with family and friends and hosting an annual Fourth of July party. Professionally, Bill had a 40 plus year career as a car salesman that began at the former Brightwood Motors in 1966 and later with Harry Humphries. He ultimately went to work for Ferris Chevrolet and retired in 2010.
Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Debra Nelson whom he married on September 2, 1983; two children, Bill (Sue) Byers, III of South Carolina and Jody (Jeff) Ritchey of Florida; six grandchildren: Bill (Jen) Byers, IV, David (Brooke) Byers, Crystal Moore, Sarah Byers, Ben (Christal) Ritchey and Brad (Jess Shaw) Ritchey; and 12 great-grandchildren. Completing the family are a sister, Betty Weber; two sisters-in-law, Lisa (Jeff Jackson) Nelson and Holly Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers: Carlos, Lewis, and Lee Byers; and a sister, Luella Frownfelter.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will take place with private services being held. Burial will take place in the East Avenue Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. The family requests memorial contributions in Bill's name be directed to the Quaker Club, P.O. BOX 202, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2020