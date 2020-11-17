William "Bill" Malloy
66, of Stone Creek, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 19, 1954. Bill attended New Philadelphia High School and earned his GED in 1973. He was a lifelong mechanic which began during his teenage years and eventually led him to open his own shop in Dover. Most recently, he was working with Bradford Trucking and upon his retirement, Bill continued to do mechanic work for family and friends. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed racing at Midvale Speedway. He was an avid NASCAR fan and could often be found cussing out his beloved Cleveland Browns. Bill loved life on the farm and enjoyed spending all of his free time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russ; and his two sisters, Madeline and Nancy. Bill is survived by his mother, Carol; his daughter, Rhonda; two sons, Scott and Chris; sisters, Kathy Malloy and Linda (Paul) Boyd; his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Lexi, Max and Zac and his step-children: Jon, David, Herb, Rebecca and Todd Gump. He is also survived by Jason Malterer, whom Bill considered as one of his own, as well as many step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. If you knew Bill, you may have known him as "Wild Bill", "Wolfman", "The Legend" or simply "Ole Man". It would be putting it modestly to say that Bill wasn't always a saint, but he was a great friend, always being the first to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He was a father figure to so many over the years, always with an open door, a kind word, or a listening ear to friends and strangers alike.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will take place though the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover with the family greeting guests one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6 foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not intend to stay for the service, to not linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com