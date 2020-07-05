1/1
William "Pat" Miles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Pat" Miles

passed peacefully June 28, 2020 surrounded by his family after an arduous battle with cancer. He was born in Ohio in 1937. William had an early passion for education, graduating in 1955 from Dover High School he would go on to join the United States Air Force, where he would spend 23 years of service. During this time, he met and fell in love with his wife, Laurene Chase of North Dakota, and had three beautiful daughters. Upon retiring from active duty, he would provide another 20 years as a civil service instructor at Keesler Air Force Base. In 1993 he began a new journey, creating and co-founding the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Laurene; and eldest daughter, Catherine (Wesley) Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Edie and Wanda (Spencer) Smith; sister, Judy (Bill) Barns; brothers, Jeff (Mary) Miles and Kenny (Shari) Miles; grandchildren, Chasity Edie, Thomas Edie, Theresa (Donald) Baldwin, Samantha (Marshall Jr) Slay, Mary Adams, Miles Smith, and Paige (Dusty) Foskey; eight great-grandchildren; and an entire host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donation be made to the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport in his name. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. A private graveside will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 228-374-5650

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Gulf Coast Model Railroad Museum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved