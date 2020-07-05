William "Pat" Miles
passed peacefully June 28, 2020 surrounded by his family after an arduous battle with cancer. He was born in Ohio in 1937. William had an early passion for education, graduating in 1955 from Dover High School he would go on to join the United States Air Force, where he would spend 23 years of service. During this time, he met and fell in love with his wife, Laurene Chase of North Dakota, and had three beautiful daughters. Upon retiring from active duty, he would provide another 20 years as a civil service instructor at Keesler Air Force Base. In 1993 he began a new journey, creating and co-founding the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Laurene; and eldest daughter, Catherine (Wesley) Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Edie and Wanda (Spencer) Smith; sister, Judy (Bill) Barns; brothers, Jeff (Mary) Miles and Kenny (Shari) Miles; grandchildren, Chasity Edie, Thomas Edie, Theresa (Donald) Baldwin, Samantha (Marshall Jr) Slay, Mary Adams, Miles Smith, and Paige (Dusty) Foskey; eight great-grandchildren; and an entire host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donation be made to the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport in his name. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. A private graveside will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 228-374-5650