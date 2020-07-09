1/1
WILLIAM O. METZGER
1939 - 2020
William O. Metzger

80, of Strasburg passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center following a brief illness. Bill was born on October 20, 1939 in Dover to the late William I. Metzger and Marjorie Tharp Hanni. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Metzger. Bill graduated from Strasburg High School in 1958. Following his graduation, he opened Bill's Barber Shop in town, and cut hair for the next 60 years, finally hanging up his scissors in 2018. He was a member of the Strasburg First United Methodist Church, and a member of the former Cypress Lodge F&AM, also in Strasburg, where he was a Master Mason. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed playing a round of golf and traveling.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Glorya Dombrowski Metzger whom he married on September 27, 1993; children: Michele (Kay Petrie-Brown) Metzger of New Philadelphia, William "Bill" Metzger Jr., Tiffany (Robert) Bucher both of Strasburg; grandchildren, Bryce, Robert Jr., Chad Bucher; niece, Julie Metzger; nephews, Brent (Linda) Metzger and Bruce (Marla) Metzger all of Strasburg.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Private family graveside services will be held in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bill may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
We have so many fond memories with Bill, Glo and the family from playing Shanghai, Euchre and golfing. He will be missed by many. Rest In Peace Barber Bill.
Kyle and Amy
Friend
