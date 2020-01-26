|
Rev. William Oliver Johnson
65, of Dennison, was called home to heaven suddenly on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born July 8, 1954 in Dover, he was the son of Mary JoAnn (McCune) Johnson of Dennison and the late Rev. William James Johnson. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Conotton Valley High School before beginning his long career with Superior Clay where he was employed for over 45 years. His true calling was in ministry. He earned a minister's license and preached at a number of area churches over the years. For many years, he taught the adult Sunday School class at Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being an Amateur Radio Operator, belonged to a camera club and a computer club, and was a N.R.A. Life Member.
On June 1, 1975, Bill married the former Debbie Ann Davenport who survives him. He is also survived by his mother, JoAnn; daughter, Melissa (Eric) Krusinski; son, Jason Johnson; granddaughters, Katie and Julie Krusinski; aunts, Eileen Wilson and Barb McCune; and a large extended family which includes a number of cousins and his in-laws.
Services, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery at Tappan Lake. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Twin City Christian Service Center Food Pantry.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 26, 2020