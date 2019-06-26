William R. (Bill) Lebold



95, of Bolivar, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia, Ohio with his loving family at his side. Born July 22, 1923 in Bolivar, Ohio, he was the son of the late



William C. and Mabel Garber Lebold. Bill served in the US Navy in the Pacific theater of WWII on the LST 524, achieving the rank of Lieutenant JG. Following the war, Bill graduated from the University of Michigan, and then earned his Master's Degree in Forestry from Duke University. Bill's career in forestry included positions as City Forester of Birmingham, Michigan, and Forest and Land Manager of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD). During his tenure there, he supervised the planting of approximately 6 million trees. Following service at MWCD, Bill worked many years as a private Consulting Forester in Tuscarawas and surrounding counties before retiring.



Bill was active in many organizations over the years, including past president and 60-year member of the Lion's Club, past president and longest serving member (70 years) of the Ohio Forestry Association. He was also an appointed member by the Governor of Ohio to the Forestry Advisory Council, served on the boards of the Society of American Foresters, and the Ohio Christmas Tree Growers Association. He was a member of and served many years at First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia and St. John United Church of Christ in Bolivar.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 1/2 years, Lucile. Together they raised three children, Pamela (Rod) Scott, William S. (Maggie) Lebold, and Stephen Lebold. Six grandchildren, Dionna (Jerry) Dugan, Heather Lebold, Lauren Scott, Amber (Sean) Johnson, Micah (Alix) Scott, and Stephanie Lebold, and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Reid, and Wells Johnson complete the family. In addition to Lucile, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Marcie Lebold, brothers Don Lebold, and Keene Lebold and sister-in-law Marty Lebold. Also surviving are sisters Martha (Lee) Schneider, Janie (Allen) Franks, and sister-in-law Joan Lebold. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved and cherished his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral services will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at St John United Church of Christ in Bolivar. Pastor Douglas McFadden and Pastor David Houdeschell will officiate with burial following in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar with military honors. Following services, a lunch will be held in the church fellowship hall. Friends may call Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home`s website.



