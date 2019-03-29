|
|
William Randy Beans 1940-2019
Age 78, of New Philadelphia (Tusky), Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness. Randy was born on October 7, 1940, in Dover, the son of the late Arthur S. and Margaret L. (McCauley) Beans. Randy attended Tuscarawas Warwick High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed for 41 years as a truck mechanic, 26 of those years at Truck Sales in Midvale. Randy also was a volunteer for the Fire Department in Warwick Township and he helped with the fireworks at Gnadenhutten for years. Randy loved farming at his home place.
Randy is survived by his children, Angela Ann (David) Corbett of Ashville and Christopher R. (Laura) Beans of New Philadelphia; and two grandchildren Miranda Beans and Abigail Beans. In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann (Aul) Beans, who passed away September 30, 2002.
Funeral services for Randy will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with Rev. Mark Unrue officiating. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019