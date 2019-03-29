Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BEANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RANDY BEANS


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM RANDY BEANS Obituary
William Randy Beans 1940-2019

Age 78, of New Philadelphia (Tusky), Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness. Randy was born on October 7, 1940, in Dover, the son of the late Arthur S. and Margaret L. (McCauley) Beans. Randy attended Tuscarawas Warwick High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed for 41 years as a truck mechanic, 26 of those years at Truck Sales in Midvale. Randy also was a volunteer for the Fire Department in Warwick Township and he helped with the fireworks at Gnadenhutten for years. Randy loved farming at his home place.

Randy is survived by his children, Angela Ann (David) Corbett of Ashville and Christopher R. (Laura) Beans of New Philadelphia; and two grandchildren Miranda Beans and Abigail Beans. In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann (Aul) Beans, who passed away September 30, 2002.

Funeral services for Randy will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with Rev. Mark Unrue officiating. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now