William Robert "Bill" Wright, Sr.
Age 90, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Butler, Pa. on June 27, 1930, Bill was a son of the late John and Elena (Mosley) Wright. Bill served as a Radio Operator in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He obtained a bachelor degree from Kent State University. At a young age, Bill began his grocery career as a meat cutter for Kroger and in the 1960s was given his first manager's job at the newly opened Kroger store in Canton. He went on to work for Allied Supermarket (K-Mart Foods) and the A&P Stores. In 1985, Bill joined the Stoll family at the former Bag-N-Save Grocery at Dover and retired following 20 years of service with the store. Bill enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach, golfing, and smoking a good cigar.
He is survived by his wife, the former Dolores Petrik, whom he married on March 4, 1974; his children, William R. (Natalie) Wright, II of Louisville, Sharon Crebs of Willoughby and Chriss (Blanche) Crebs of West Salem; his grandchildren, Emily and Hilary Wright, Nicholas, Andrew, and Gregory (Kara) Rotter, and Charity Nichols, and a great-grandson, Benjamin Nichols. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death a brother, John and three sisters, Georgia, Mary and Patricia.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, July, 12, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a 2 p.m. service. Military honors will be performed at the conclusion of the service. Cremation will follow and a private burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens at a later date. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Wright family.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Bill's name be directed to St. Joseph Church, 613 N Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bill by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.