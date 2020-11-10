William S. Carlisle, Jr.85, of Wainwright, formerly of Mill Township, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following an 8-year illness after contracting meningitis in early 2013. Bill was born at home on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 1935. He was the second of 5 children born to the late Amelia (Migoni) and William S. Carlisle, Sr. of Wainwright. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Dennison St. Mary's High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, and he was stationed in West Germany. Bill was employed at Universal Sewer Pipe and worked at Union Camp Chemical Corporation in Dover until his retirement in May 1994. While working at Union Camp, he served as President of Local 20 for several terms. He enjoyed retirement the most. It gave him time to enjoy his grandchildren and family and to work on the family property in Wainwright.Bill was married on July 9, 1966 to the former Martha L. Richardson who preceded him in death on September 17, 2017. Bill is survived by his two children, Steven W. of Wainwright and Christina Carlisle Wood of Mogadore; a stepson, David A. Mosher of Wainwright; and 3 grandchildren, Kendall and Kyler Wood of Mogadore and Catherine "Katie" Carlisle of Wainwright. He is also survived by one sister, Kathleen F. (Ed) Beyer of Bay Village, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Marie Carlisle of Uhrichsville, Patsy Carlisle of Wainwright, and Eunice Smith of Tuscarawas; and dozens of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William S. Carlisle, Sr. (6-2-87) and Amelia Migoni Carlisle (4-18-92), and his wife, Martha (9-17-17), he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Carlisle Kriviski (1-20-92); his brothers, Robert Charles (12-25-93) and Theodore Anthony, Sr. (8-20-99); a nephew, Kevin Christopher Beyer (7-7-88); a niece, Patricia Ann Kriviski Trent (10-30-02); one brother-in-law, Harold G. Kriviski (2-6-91); and one stepson, Harry L. Mosher (4-1-07). Bill had formerly attended the Church of God in Midvale and the Community of Christ in New Philadelphia, as well as Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. The family would like to thank all those individuals who cared for Bill, including the doctors and nurses at Union Hospital; the management and staff at Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center; the management and staff of the Community Hospice Truman House; Katelyn Obermiller and her staff at Trinity Hospital Twin City; and his personal caregivers, Anita Wilson Cox of Uhrichsville and David A. Mosher of Wainwright; and a special thank-you to his cousin, Gary Erwin, and his wife, Michele Laghetto Erwin, of Dover for all the food and visits that they provided him with over the years. Their kindness and thoughtfulness are deeply appreciated and will always be remembered.Due to Covid-19 health precautions, Father Jeff Coning will officiate a private graveside service in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where he will be interred beside his beloved wife. The family is considering having a memorial next summer for Bill when Covid-19 is better under control. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Class of 1954, c/o Immaculate Conception Church, 206 N. First St., Dennison, OH 44621.