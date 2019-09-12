|
William W. Mast
"Together Again"
94 of Ashland passed away, Monday evening, September 9, 2019 in his home. He was born on November 22, 1924 in Sugarcreek, Ohio; the son of the late Harold J. and Oma (nee Yakley) Mast. Bill graduated from Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School and Heidelberg College. He received his Master's Degree from Columbia University. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force serving during World War II and retired after 20 years of active and reserve service reaching the rank of Major. Bill married the former Dorothy J. Haberman on June 5, 1948. He was employed with Ashland Public School system for eight years. His career in education spanned 40 years and he was employed at Ashland College, now know as Ashland University. His position was Associate Professor of Education then Dean of Students. Bill retired from the college named as Dean of Students Emeritus by the Board of Trustees of Ashland University. On May 9, 1992 he was honored with a Doctor of Humanitarian Service Degree from Ashland University. Ashland High School's Class of 1956 honored him with a dedication in their year book, The Guide. He was also honored by the Ashland College Class of 1965 by dedicating their year book, The Pine Whispers, to him. Bill and Dr. Pete started the musicals at Ashland High School in 1956. The first musical was Brigadoon. Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ashland. A life member of the Retired Teacher's Association, life member of Reserves Officers Association, Harry Higgins Post #88 of the American Legion, and Ashland Elks Lodge #1360. He and his wife, Dorothy owned and operated Vanosdall Furniture Store on Main Street from 1976-1986.
Bill is survived by three sons, Timothy W. (Denise) Mast of Sunbury, Garry A. (Patricia) Mast of Jacksonville, Florida, and Randy (Denise) Mast of Medina; four grandchildren, Jack, Joanna, Carol and Russell Mast; and one sister, Shirley (Robert) Winkler of Saxonsburg, PA. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Dorothy Mast on July 12, 2009.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 320 Church Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 with Reverend Michael Parker officiating. Interment will be in the Ashland Cemetery where the Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland University, 401 College Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805. For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com. Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019