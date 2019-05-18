|
|
William Walter Pongratz Jr.
1926-2019
Age 93 of Uhrichsville, Ohio; went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019, at New Dawn Health Care Center in Dover, after a short illness. William was born at home in New Philadelphia on January 19, 1926, to parents William and Grace (Barnes) Pongratz Sr. He graduated from Uhrichsville High School and then was a member of the 463rd Army Air Force Base Unit. Bill married Emma Lee (Page) on June 25, 1950. They celebrated almost 57 years of marriage before she passed away in 2007. William hobbies included fishing, swimming and exercising to keep fit. He loved woodworking and making furniture. Bill was an avid reader. He was a longtime member of the 11th Street Church of God in Uhrichsville where he was on the board of trustees. He helped rebuild the church in the 1960's after an electrical fire. William started working at a very early age to help support his family. He worked at Stillwater Clay Plant and Superior Clay in Uhrichsville. Later Bill worked at Amko Dover Cryogenics until he retired.
Bill leaves behind one daughter, Susan (Bill) Chandler of Dover and one son, Steven (Tamara) Pongratz of Dennison. Also, he has four grandchildren, Scott Chandler of Miamisburg, Melissa (Sonny) Bethel of Dennison, Jennifer (Mannie Cooper) Pongratz of New Philadelphia and Kyle (Brittany) Pongratz of Quaker City. William has ten great-grandchildren Phantasia, Alexis, Jasmine, Jaylen, Mannie, McKenna, Jace, Dixie, Callie and Coda. The family also includes his beloved sister Joyce (Bill) Adams of Wichita, Kansas, many nieces and nephews, and a very special caregiver (before he moved to New Dawn), Ruth Jean Bassiletti of New Philadelphia. William was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elsie and brother-in-law, Charles Ault.
A memorial services for William will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the 11th Street Church of God at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Earl Miller officiating. Inurnment will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville.Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m., (one hour prior to services) on Tuesday, at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the 11th Street Church of God, 1033 ½ N. Water St., Uhrichsville, OH, 44683.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2019