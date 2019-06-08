Willis J. "Willie" Hochstetler



72, of Dundee died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home following a courageous two year battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born in Millersburg on May 23, 1947 to the late John J. and Lydia Ann (Miller) Hochstetler. He married Kathleen Zehnder on May 1, 1976. She survives after 43 years of loving marriage. He retired from Owens-Illinois in Berlin where he worked as a supervisor. He was a member of the Dundee United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Dundee Fire Department. He enjoyed deer hunting, golfing and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tiffany (Josh) Gintz of Dundee, Tara Hochstetler of Beach City, Allen (Lena) Schlabach of Shreve, Katrina (George) Burke of Utica and Preston (Linda) Schaar of Dundee; 11 grandchildren, Jordan Hochstetler, Makalah and Cooper Gintz, Felicia (Adam) Mast, Quinton and Sydni Schlabach, Corey (Carissa) Burke, Chase and Connor Burke, and Taylor and Samantha Schaar; four great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cohen, Daxton and Mila Burke; brothers, Joe (Janice) Hochstetler of Millersburg, Albert (Lydia) Hochstetler of Sugarcreek, John Jr. Hochstetler of Trail, and Roy Hochstetler of Sugarcreek; and brother-in-law, Melvin J. Miller of Fredericksburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Katie Mae Miller and grandson, Colton Richard Burke.



Services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Jeff Conley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home where Firefighter Memorial Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. Memorials may be made to either Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Dundee United Methodist Church.



