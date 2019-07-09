Home

WILMA I. MILLER


1998 - 2019
WILMA I. MILLER Obituary
Wilma I. Miller

20, passed away July 4, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida. She was born July 22, 1998 in Millersburg, Ohio.

She is survived by her parents, Isaac and Martha (Yoder) Miller of Fresno; siblings, Katieann (Daniel) Miller of Baltic; Benjamin Miller of Fresno; Elsie Miller of Fresno; Marvin (Heidi) Miller of Berlin;

Viola (David) of Warsaw; and Edna Miller of Fresno; nephews, Dustin and Jeriah; and best friends Kara Troyer and Amanda Hostetler. She is preceded in death by her brother Ivan Miller and paternal grandfather Roman Miller.

Calling hours will be held at the Meadows of Light Church, 24951 Township Road 192, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday at 10:00am with Joe Mullet and Vernon Beachy officiating. Burial will follow at Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be directed towards the Wilma Miller Memorial Fund, C/O

Baltic State Bank, 101 E Main St, Baltic, OH 43804. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at:

www.themillerfuneralhome.com

Miller Funeral Home

740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on July 9, 2019
