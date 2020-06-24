WILMA JEAN PHILLIPS
1944 - 2020
Wilma Jean Phillips

age 75, a long-time resident of Dover, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, following a fall at Dover's New Dawn Healthcare Center. Born September 18, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Marion H. and Wilma V. White Phillips. Wilma Jean was employed by the former Puritan Laundry in New Philadelphia. She was a member of Union Hill United Methodist Church, Sugarcreek. She liked to chat and tease, loved horses and enjoyed playing bingo.

Wilma Jean is survived by her sister, Marian Shoup of New Philadelphia; her brothers, Jim Phillips of Beatty, Nevada, and Reece Phillips of Camden, Arkansas; and her nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27th., at 11 a.m., in Union Hill Cemetery; Pastor Larry Carnes will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Wilma Jean, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Hill Cemetery
