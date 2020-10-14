1/1
WILMA LOIS (SELL) SHAFER
1931 - 2020
Wilma Lois (Sell) Shafer

"68 Years Together -

Together Again"

89, of Carrollton, passed away Monday evening, October 12, 2020, at the golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. A daughter of the late John Chalmer and Icie Lowella Borland Sell, she was born May 13, 1931, in Minerva, Ohio. Wilma was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School, during which time she worked Isaly's. It was while working at Isaly's that

she met Willard Shafer, whom she would be married to on September 15, 1950. Other jobs Wilma worked included Ashton's 5&10, Big Plus and lastly TRW/PCC. When not working she enjoyed the outdoors, camping, taking care of her gardens and flower beds, and spending time with family. After retirement her and Willard enjoyed their winters for 20 years in Lake Wales, Florida. Wilma held memberships in the Red Hat Society and at the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples.

She is survived by her son, Willard "Lee" Shafer, Jr.; two grandsons, Jerry (Laura) Shafer and Darrell Shafer; five great grandchildren: Mikala, Kaden, Ellie, Emma, Erin Shafer; two brothers, Raymond Sell and Kenny (Naomi) Sell; and a sister, Ether Sell. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Shafer, Sr., on July 20, 2018; three sisters: Viola (Fred Dowdell and Carl Easterday) Easterday, Edith (Johnny) Morvatz, and Dolores (Gary) Wagner; an infant brother, Wilbur Sell; and a sister-in-law, Tilly Sell.

Due to public health concerns there will be no public services and a private graveside services will be held at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at the Golden Age Retreat. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wilma's name to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat 2202 Kensington Road N.E., Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
