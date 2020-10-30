1/1
Winifred A. LABOMME
Winifred A. LaBomme

Winifred A. LaBomme was born to Arthur R. Farmer, Sr. and Lydia M. Farmer. She transitioned Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence in Mineral City, Ohio. Wherever she lived, Winifred found time to continue to praise GOD. In Dayton, she was a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church; in Mineral City, a member of Dover Apostolic Church and Christ Apostolic Church; and in Canton, OH, she was a member of Greater Bethel Apostolic Church. A graduate of Dayton's Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1956. Obtained her Bachelor's degree from Malone College and Master's degree from Ashland University. She was employed 31 years by GTE (General Telephone & Electronics Corp), retiring as regional manager of the northeastern states.

She devoted her life after retiring to serving her community, traveling, and enjoying life with her husband of 52 years, Louis; daughter, Amelia (Lance) Fancher; other family and friends. Her spirit will be truly and greatly missed by all.

The family will welcome friends, colleagues, and acquaintances at a Walk-Through Visitation, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2nd., at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH. Private Funeral Service and Private Entombment at Woodland Mausoleum will follow.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Maranatha Worship Centre
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
October 29, 2020
Truly a great boss and good friend to all. Prayers Louie
Jane hill
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Keeping your family in prayer as you celebrate Winifred's life and legacy
Malone University
