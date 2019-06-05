|
Winnona Ann Smitley 1940-2019
78, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Samuel Milton and Julia Mae (Everhart) Stull, Winnona was born June 11, 1940 at Jewett, Ohio. Winnona attended Midvale Schools and was employed at the former Puritan Laundry at New Philadelphia. She enjoyed baking and word puzzles as well as traveling with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Nancy Diehl) Smitley of Stone Creek, Candy Smitley of Hillsboro, Ohio, Kim (Barb) Smitley of Dover, Kenny Smitley of New Philadelphia, Kathy (Tim) Scopel of Stone Creek and Helen Sites of New Philadelphia; three step-children; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Mae Masters of New Philadelphia and two brothers, Sam and Larry Stull both of New Philadelphia. Winnona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Kenneth Smitley whom she married on December 14, 1959; her siblings, Doris, David, Billy, Tom and John Stull; a granddaughter, Kellie Jo Smitley; a step-grandson, Clifford D. Smitley, Jr, a son-in-law, Donnie Sites and a step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Smitley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Anslow officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Winnona by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 5, 2019