|
|
Woodrow H. "Woody" Kelker
79, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
He was preceded by his parents, John and Leoda Kelker. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; siblings, Josephine (Frank) Lowery, Shirley Mills, Brian (Jan) Kelker, and Wendy Sue Greene and a sister-in-law, Catherine Kellker. He is also survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. He was also preceded by several brothers and sisters.
Woody proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 26 years.
Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and Wed. from 11-12 p.m. at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel in Grove City. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday at noon with military honors to follow. Those who may wish to read Woody's complete obituary or sign the online guestbooks can do so at www.tolandherzig.com or www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019