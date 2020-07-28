1/1
Yolanda "Ida" Altier
1926 - 2020
Yolanda "Ida" Altier "Together Again"

93, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Park Village Southside at New Philadelphia. Born October 2, 1926 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and Nunzia Brundo Maugeri. Ida was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Altier on March 8, 2008; brother, Joseph; sisters, Frances, Rose, Mary, Ann, Gracie and Angie. Ida was the owner and operator of Ida's Beauty Shop for many years, and then retired from Marian's Beauty Shop in Dover. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, and was also a member of the Lady Elks. Ida served on several committees for the Italian-American Festival, and played in a card club for many years. In her spare time, she loved playing cards, sewing, painting and playing the organ.

Ida will be sadly missed by her daughters, Marilyn (Richard) Avon of Dover, Denise (Francis) Picchetti of New Philadelphia, Cindy (Dave) Smith of Loveland; grandchildren, Elyse (Geoff) Cihon of New Philadelphia, Ian (Julie) Picchetti of North Ridgeville; great grandchildren, Ellie and Gracie Cihon and Owen Picchetti; step grandchildren, Jeff Smith, Sandra "Joey" (Josh) Banks; step great grandchildren, Tyler and Taryn Smith; Gage and Lilly Banks; sister, Joan Beitner of Dover; sisters in law, Jo Anne Altier of New Philadelphia, Mary Jane (Leonard) Margletta of Dover and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. The family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ida may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Community Hospice.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
