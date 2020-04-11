|
|
Yolanda J. Fuhrer
age 85, of Orrville, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. Yolanda was born on May 13, 1934, in North Canton, to the late Frank and Hetty (Dilgard) Yanders, graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1952, and earned a degree as a Registered Nurse from the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as an R.N. in occupational health for various employers for 54 years, retiring in 2008. Yolanda was a member of Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia. She enjoyed fishing, watching the Browns and Indians, collecting kids and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Tim) Fuhrer-Moore of Orrville; three grandchildren, Hunter S., Eric J., and Mackenzie I. Fuhrer-Hostutler, all of Orrville; step grandchildren, Thomas Moore of Canton and Dakota Moore of Florida; a brother, Thomas J. (Bonnie) Yanders of New Philadelphia; adoptive family, Deb Hawkins and Amanda Hawkins, both of New Philadelphia, Jeff Hawkins of Gnadenhutten, Lauren (Ryan) Wagner of Dover, Carla (Tim Robinson) Anderson of New Philadelphia, Melissa Smith and Amanda (Chris) Millard, both of North Canton, Marla (Manny) D'ostroph and their families; and many extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John E. Fuhrer; brothers, Robert (Mae) Yanders and Walter Proeger; a half-sister, Catherine Gire; brothers-in-law, Robert (Josephine) Fuhrer, Richard Fuhrer, and Robert Moore (related through marriage).
Memorial services will be held at a later date and cremation will take place. Burial of ashes on the family homestead. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH, 44691. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Auble Funeral Home, 330-682-2966
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020