Yolanda J. FuhrerA Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for Yolanda J. Fuhrer at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1880 Cloveridge Drive, Orrville, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire, bring a lawn chair, and have memories to share.A complete obituary was published in a previous edition of The Times Reporter and is available atAuble Funeral Home330-682-2966