Yolanda J. Fuhrer
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for Yolanda J. Fuhrer at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1880 Cloveridge Drive, Orrville, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire, bring a lawn chair, and have memories to share.

A complete obituary was published in a previous edition of The Times Reporter and is available at

www.aublefuneralhome.com

Auble Funeral Home

330-682-2966

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
1880 Cloveridge Drive
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
