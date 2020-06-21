Yolanda J. Fuhrer
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for Yolanda J. Fuhrer at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1880 Cloveridge Drive, Orrville, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire, bring a lawn chair, and have memories to share.
A complete obituary was published in a previous edition of The Times Reporter and is available at
www.aublefuneralhome.com
Auble Funeral Home
330-682-2966
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.