Yvonne J. Smith
66 of Dover died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Mercy Hospital at Canton following a brief illness. Born at Dover, Ohio on Nov. 3, 1953, Yvonne was a daughter of the late Vey and Geraldine Smith. She was a 1972 graduate of Strasburg-Franklin High School and worked for many years as an LPN and for Wherley Optical. Yvonne was a feisty, lovable soul who never met a stranger. She often quipped the only three things she needed in life were her dogs, television and food.
She was a deeply devoted mother to her children, Abby Lee, Mandy Lee, and Teddy (Emily Hughes) Snyder and was the beloved grandmother to Julian and dog mom to Pixie, Daisy and Skippy.
In keeping with Yvonne's wishes there will be no services. Cremation care will be conducted through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. The family requests memorial contributions in Yvonne's name be given in the form of a monetary donation or supplies to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Yvonne. by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020