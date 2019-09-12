Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ZACHARY DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZACHARY DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Today I am celebrating my son's life. Zachary would be 38 today. If you were blessed to know him, you would remember his

infectious laugh and his smile could light up any room. Zachary loved

music, nature, adventure and friendships.



Sadly his mind and body were overtaken by drugs and addiction. He hated it, but couldn't quit. Before he died, Zachary told me that he wanted to share the message with kids so they would never start

using.



Please support

Zachary Davis Memorial Foundation.

I am willing to speak with kids wherever they are to share this message.

The drug problem in our community is real, and it won't go away on it's own. May God Bless each one of you reading this.

Happy Heavenly

Birthday, Zachary

www.zachsstory.org
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ZACHARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.