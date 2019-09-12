|
|
Today I am celebrating my son's life. Zachary would be 38 today. If you were blessed to know him, you would remember his
infectious laugh and his smile could light up any room. Zachary loved
music, nature, adventure and friendships.
Sadly his mind and body were overtaken by drugs and addiction. He hated it, but couldn't quit. Before he died, Zachary told me that he wanted to share the message with kids so they would never start
using.
Please support
Zachary Davis Memorial Foundation.
I am willing to speak with kids wherever they are to share this message.
The drug problem in our community is real, and it won't go away on it's own. May God Bless each one of you reading this.
Happy Heavenly
Birthday, Zachary
www.zachsstory.org
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019