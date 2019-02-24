Zachary G. Troyer 2001-2019



17, of Dundee, died Friday, February 22, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tractor accident. He was born near Mt. Eaton on September 18, 2001 to David and Carol (Yoder) Troyer Jr. He attended Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton and enjoyed his time with the youth group and being with his friends. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings, Waylon (Hadassah) of Dundee, Justin (fiancé Kim Miller) of the home, Lance (Patience) of Beach City, Alisha (fiancé Willis Miller), Quentin, Kyle and Benson, all of the home; niece and nephew, Adeline and Bennett; grandmother, Clara Yoder of Mt. Eaton; and grandfather, David A. Troyer of Dundee. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jonas Yoder; and grandmother, Amanda Troyer.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mt. Eaton is handling the arrangements.



Spidell – Mt. Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary