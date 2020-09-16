Zora G. Sipe
"Together Again"
Age 94, of North Canton, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 4, 1925 in Longshoal, VA, a daughter of the late Timothy and Dovie (Stilwell) Dalton, and was a life resident of this area. She enjoyed crocheting and made teddy bears she gave to those who were handicapped, and also made baby clothes, afghans and lap blankets. Zora and Abner loved boating and were members the Stark County Power Squadron, and were former members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary of the Marietta Flotilla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Abner A. Sipe, on Sept. 30, 2010, an infant daughter, Lucy, granddaughter, Tia Sipe, daughter-in-law, Freda Sipe, son-in-in-law, Gary Barnes, sister, Lucy Rizer, and brother, John "Posey" Dalton; Zora is survived by three daughters and three sons, Nancy Barnes, Peggy (Joe) Ramsey, Diana (Ben) Klick, Ronald Sipe, Raymond (Deborah Danielle) Sipe, and Andrew Sipe; also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service for the family will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Amy Downard officiating with private family viewing before the service. Social distancing and facial covering are required. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766