A. June Dehlin, 84, of Bridgman, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 PM Sunday, May 19, at the funeral home. June worked for Iroquois Memorial Hospice and memorials may be directed to them at 200 E. Fairman Avenue, Watseka, IL 60970. Flowers can be sent to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
June was born Sunday, March 31, 1935 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of the late Roy and Annabell (Cox) Powell. On October 24, 1953 June married Leonard Dehlin and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2016. June treasured her children above all else. Nursing was her passion especially her time serving in hospice. One of her greatest joys was her annual trip with all the girls to the Covered Bridge Festival.
Survivors include her children: Karin (Terry) Rasmussen, Steven (Maria) Dehlin, Loni Dehlin, Lori Dehlin; son-in-law: Bill Kinney; nine grandchildren: Tracy, Amanda, Kacey, Jami, Torey, Matthew, Katianna, Kristina, Karli; seven great grandchildren; her brother: John Powell; her best friend of 36 years: Michele "Mia" Boyer; and her beloved cats.
June was also preceded in death by a daughter: Judith Kinney; and a brother: Roy Powell, Jr.
Published in Times Republic from May 16 to May 22, 2019