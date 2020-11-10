Addie Marie Dimmick, 87. Resided in West Lafayette, IN since 2012 where she and her daughter shared a home, passed away peacefully at IU Arnett Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



She was born July 24, 1933 in Watseka, IL to Harry and Dora Yana. Addie Marie grew up on the farm at Sheldon, IL and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1951. She married Wayne E. (Bud) Dimmick(deceased: 3/26/1975) and lived on the Dimmick family farm at Boswell, IN until 1995 where upon she became a resident of Otterbein, IN until 2012.



Mrs. Dimmick was a homemaker until 1977 when she earned a CNA State Certificate and also attended Indianapolis University to earn a state certificate in Social Services and Activity Director for nursing homes.



She enjoyed many years caregiving for children, the elderly and raising livestock. She was an avid reader enjoying mostly historical fiction; it was hard keeping up with a supply of books for her along with her Kindle. She also loved various types of music and dancing. She also enjoyed many years of playing the piano, mostly by ear. She enjoyed cooking/baking and was an outstanding cook/baker. She had a wonderful outlook on life and enjoyed people, especially helping anyone that needed it even, if they thought they didn't need it. She also enjoyed researching for information, focusing on medical issues, mostly to help others.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wilbur Yana and a daughter-in-law, Kim (Arnold) Dimmick. Addie Marie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Dimmick,136 W. Navajo Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47906; son, William (fiance' Jackie Steinmetz) Dimmick, Boswell, IN and one brother, Ernie Yana, Elijay, GA; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Daryl Finney officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Almost Home Humane Society, YWCA Women's Shelter or Caregiver Companion. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along the social distancing. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store