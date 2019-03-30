Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Ann Hammel. View Sign

Alice Ann Hammel, age 74, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. She was born September 26, 1944 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, a daughter of Clarence Eugene and Catherine Mary (Thwaites) Peacock.



Alice was raised in Griffith, Indiana and graduated from high school there. She received a nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Danville, Illinois, a bachelor's degree in Health Care Management from Governors State University in University City, Illinois and a master's degree in Health Care Administration from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. She had a long career in nursing having served as Staff Nurse at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, Director of Nursing at County Health in Gifford, Illinois and Clifton Regional Hospital in Clifton, Illinois, Director of Education at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Illinois, Vice-President of Special Services at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana and ICU Cardio Rehab Nurse at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.



She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri, Osage Community



Survivors include two sons, Leo Hammel and husband Anthony of Wichita, Kansas and Todd Hammel and wife Christy of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Nathan and Harper; five siblings, Jack Peacock and wife Lana of Marlboro, New Jersey, Clarence Peacock and wife Cindy of Griffith, Indiana, Kathy Pfiefer and significant other Charlie Dancer of Crown Point, Indiana, Janice Flanigan and husband Ray of DeMotte, Indiana and Marilyn Plomann of Denver, Colorado; her significant other, James Kaye, Sr. of Gravois Mills, Missouri and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Joseph Hammel and a brother, Robert Peacock.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Laurie, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, Indiana.



Memorial donations may be made to National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, 176 Marian Drive, Laurie, MO 65038.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.



8178 Cline Avenue

Crown Point , IN 46307

