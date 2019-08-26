Home

Alice Grabow, 89, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She was born on June 14, 1930 the daughter of John Wieringa and Marie Bruns.
Alice married Leo in Steger, IL on September 25, 1948. He preceded her in passing on March 1, 1993.
Alice was a cook for Karcis.
Surviving Mrs. Grabow is her children, Linda Floriant of Watseka, Diane Swanson of Donovan, John (Pamela) Grabow of St. Anne, and Cathy (Mike) Molck of Crescent City; one step-brother, Richard Boomgarden of Watseka; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; two sisters, Norma and Shirley; son-in-laws, LeRoy Floriant and Tony Swanson; and great-granddaughter, Braelynn Kosik.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10am-12pm, at Calvary Lutheran Church with a Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm (Noon).
Burial will take place following services at Lyman Cemetery in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Mrs. Grabow's name can be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church, Martinton EMS, and IMH Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
