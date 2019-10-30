Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Centennial Christian Church
Watseka, IL
Alicia Nicole Hendrickson


1986 - 2019
Alicia Nicole Hendrickson Obituary
Alicia Nicole Hendrickson, 33, of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at University of Chicago Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1986 in Decatur. She is the daughter of Mary Salm.
She married Darrell R. Hendrickson on February 3, 2018 in Watseka and he survives. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Salm of Watseka; Mother-in-Law, Jeanne Hendrickson; One Daughter Faith Hendrickson of Watseka; Two Step-sons, Damian and Josh Hendrickson; One Sister, Tara Winge of Pontiac; Three brother-in-laws, Danny Henrickson of Watseka, David Hendrickson of Milford, Bernard Hendrickson of Watseka and One Sister-in-law, Shawn Nix of Bloomington.
Alicia was a member of the Centennial Christian Church for over 20 years. She was a loving mother and wife. She loved drawing and spending time with family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm of Saturday November 2, 2019 at Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
