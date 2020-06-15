Allen A. Peterson
Allen A. Peterson, 75, of Crescent City passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020
at the Gilman Health Care Center. He was born July 15, 1944 in Iroquois
Twp., the son of Carl and Marie (Wauthier) Peterson and they preceded him in
death.

He is survived by four brothers, Dean Peterson of Watseka, Duane (Pat)
Peterson of Ashkum, Vincent (Nancy) Peterson of St. Anne and Irvin "Red"
Peterson of Crescent City; one sister, Dolores (David) Johnson of Billings,
MT; two nieces; and three nephews.

Allen worked at General Foods for many years and was an avid reader.

Private services were held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with Fr.
Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. John
the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.


Published in Times Republic from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
