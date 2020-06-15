Allen A. Peterson, 75, of Crescent City passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020

at the Gilman Health Care Center. He was born July 15, 1944 in Iroquois

Twp., the son of Carl and Marie (Wauthier) Peterson and they preceded him in

death.



He is survived by four brothers, Dean Peterson of Watseka, Duane (Pat)

Peterson of Ashkum, Vincent (Nancy) Peterson of St. Anne and Irvin "Red"

Peterson of Crescent City; one sister, Dolores (David) Johnson of Billings,

MT; two nieces; and three nephews.



Allen worked at General Foods for many years and was an avid reader.



Private services were held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with Fr.

Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. John

the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L'Erable.



Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.





