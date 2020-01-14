Home

Alverda R. Voigt

Alverda R. Voigt Obituary
Alverda R. Voigt, 91, of Watseka passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Alverda was born September 23, 1928 in Cissna Park, the daughter of Clarence Henry and Adelgunde Bruens Windhorn. She married Thomas Voigt on October 10, 1948 in Danforth and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2017.

She is survived by one daughter, Jacquelyn Voigt and friend, Sharon Spencer of Lenexa, KS; one son, Scott (Jeanne) Voigt of Glenview; three grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Voigt of Bettendorf, IA, Katie (George) Flores of Northbrook, and Emily Voigt of Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Voigt and Madelyn Voigt; and one sister, Gloria Brown of Watseka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Arvella Wolf; and three brothers, Ardell Windhorn, Eldor Windhorn, and Harlan Windhorn.

Mrs. Voigt was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, as well as a member of Ladies Guild. She was a beautician and a Mary Kay consultant for many years. Alverda initiated requests for donations to beautify Oak Hill Cemetery and she raised over $10,000. In 2013 Alverda received the Watseka Area Lifetime Achievement Award. She enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, and sewing.

Visitation will be from 9:30–11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Funeral services will be after the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Knapp Funeral Home. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. There will be a light lunch at Calvary Lutheran Church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, Oak Hill Cemetery Improvements, or donor's choice.

Please share a memory of Alverda at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020
