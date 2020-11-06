Amy R. Ropac, 37, of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born on August 4, 1983 in Tacoma, WA, the daughter of Igor T. Ropac and Lori (Keller) James.

She is survived by her mother Lori James; her father Igor Ropac; one son Adrian Causey; her fiancé Jon Causey; one brother Tristan (Nici) Ropac; two nephews Kaden Ropac and Isaac Ropac; as well as, her paternal grandfather, step-brothers and step-sisters, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother; her step-father Larry James; and her sister Tayla Ropac.

Amy enjoyed diamond painting, watching Marvel movies, being outdoors, and was an avid reader. Most of all, Amy loved being with her son, Adrian. She was attending online college and was very proud of her new home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family wishes, to be used toward Amy's son, Adrian.



