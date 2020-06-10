Anita J. Ennen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita J. Ennen, 88, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home in Watseka. She was born on January 9, 1932 near Wellington, IL, the eldest daughter of Roy Nichols and Sally (Moore) Nichols. She married Roger Ennen on October 21, 1950 in Marion, IA and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2015. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving Mrs. Ennen are her sons Scott Ennen of Maryville, TN, Bradley (Elsa) Ennen of Gardnerville, NV; daughter Coleen Schoolman of Watseka, IL; two sisters, Marylin Jorgenson of Bloomington IL and Karen Lauder of Florida; grandchildren, Damon (Theresa) King of Danville, IN, Eric Schoolman of Sheldon, IL, Matthew (Holly) Ennen of St. Petersburg, FL, Joshua (Brittany) Ennen of Signal Mountain, TN, and Susan (Michael) Potter of Maryville, TN. Additionally, there are eight great grandchildren.

Anita was a resident of the Milford area for most of her life and enjoyed searching for antiques and collectables. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society.

Cremation rites have been made accordingly by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Memorials in Mrs. Ennen's name can be made to IMH Hospice or Donor's Choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved