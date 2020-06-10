Anita J. Ennen, 88, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home in Watseka. She was born on January 9, 1932 near Wellington, IL, the eldest daughter of Roy Nichols and Sally (Moore) Nichols. She married Roger Ennen on October 21, 1950 in Marion, IA and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2015. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.



Surviving Mrs. Ennen are her sons Scott Ennen of Maryville, TN, Bradley (Elsa) Ennen of Gardnerville, NV; daughter Coleen Schoolman of Watseka, IL; two sisters, Marylin Jorgenson of Bloomington IL and Karen Lauder of Florida; grandchildren, Damon (Theresa) King of Danville, IN, Eric Schoolman of Sheldon, IL, Matthew (Holly) Ennen of St. Petersburg, FL, Joshua (Brittany) Ennen of Signal Mountain, TN, and Susan (Michael) Potter of Maryville, TN. Additionally, there are eight great grandchildren.



Anita was a resident of the Milford area for most of her life and enjoyed searching for antiques and collectables. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society.



Cremation rites have been made accordingly by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.



Memorials in Mrs. Ennen's name can be made to IMH Hospice or Donor's Choice.





