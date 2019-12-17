|
Anita M. Koester, 87, of Watseka passed away December 15, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born August 8, 1932 in Red Bud, the daughter of William and Martha (Nagel) Buch and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Anita married Cletus O. Koester on January 31, 1954 in Red Bud and he survives in Watseka. In addition, she is survived by her children, Brian (Pamela) Koester of Elmhurst, Debra Railsback of Lombard, and Gary (Doreen) Koester of Aurora; three sisters, Leona (Gilbert) Buch of Red Bud, Marie Everding of Red Bud, and Margaret (Don) Blankenship of Durant, OK; one brother, Leverne (Laverne) Buch of New Athens; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Koester was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and a half hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., later that day, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or .
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 25, 2019