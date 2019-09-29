|
Armin Reinhold Luening, 88 of Buckley, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Buckley with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley is handling arrangements.
Armin was born December 17, 1930, in Spirit River, Canada the son of Rev. Reinhold and Hilda Redeker Luening. He was the loving husband of Adda Coleman Luening. They were married January 26, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death October 23, 2017.
He is survived by two sons; Anthony (Susan) Luening of Paxton, Stewart (Twila) Luening of Buckley; three daughters, Connie (Glenn) Neukomm of Buckley, Theresa (Dennis) Sturm of Paxton, Bonnie Chaney of Buckley; 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin and three sisters, Freida, Norma and Donna.
Armin graduated from Milford High School in 1951. He was self employed until 1960 when he started as carpenter and mason at Chanute Air Force Base. He retired in 1990 after 30 years in Civil Service.
He was a man of strong faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He would study and read his Bible daily. He was very devoted to his family and his relationship to Christ.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran School and renovation, Christ Lutheran High School or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
