|
|
Belinda Susan Daniels left us March 2, 2020, from her home in Sequim, Wa., surrounded by loving family and friends. She passed after a long and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.
Belinda was born August 25, 1949, to Lucille and Cecil Daniels in Watseka, Ill. She was the fourth of eight children, giving her five sisters and two brothers. Belinda was everyone's favorite sibling, and how she loved to brand about the artistic and musical accomplishments of her talented brothers and sisters.
In Pittwood, Ill., Belinda went to the same multi-grade school that her father and his family had attended. To further educational opportunities for the growing family, the Daniels moved to Champaign, Ill, where Belinda attended the University of Illinois and earned a Bachelor in Science in Elementary Education and a Masters of Education.
In search of new adventures, Belinda moved to Alaska in 1978, landing in Delta Junction where she taught a year before moving to Anchorage.
She taught Science, Math and special education in the Anchorage School District until retirement and was very active in the Anchorage Education Association. She was a member of the AEA and bargaining team and served as AEA President from 1990-92.
A close friend and colleague, Pam McCarl, wrote "Belinda was a dedicated and unflinching advocate for teachers. She was never cowed by convention, constrained by past practice or what she saw as the arbitrary limits set by others. She had an inquisitive mind and a mischievous sense of humor that you might miss as it came at you sideways. She had a generous and compassionate heart. She was a model of grace and heroism as she faced the unrelenting advance of Huntington's Disease. She as a true and loyal friend."
Susie, as her family called her, was devoted to her family, doting on her parents as they aged. She insisted that her nieces and nephews take turns exploring Alaska with her over summer vacations.
Belinda traveled to many part so the world and throughout the US. She loved spontaneous outings and road trips in our motorhome with our dogs Kiya and Zoey. Belinda also had a love for the arts, playing music, quilting, knitting, creating stained glass; but most of all having fun exploring, birding and being with friends and family.
Steller Inn in Seward, Ak., was a dream project started in 2006 and greeting guests in 2007. Belinda loved visiting with people and sharing stories with all of our clients from all over the world, especially in birding groups.
Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucky and Cecil of Watseka, Ill., and sisters Ann, Debbie, and Janie. She is survived by her partner and spouse Patty Bacon; sisters Dinah Daniels and Deanna (Eric); brothers Ben (Jane), Jon (Linda) and many loving nieces and nephews as well as her Bacon family members who loved her dearly, and wealth of loving friends.
Donations can be made in memory of Belinda at Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society, PO Box 502, Sequim, Wa., 98382, or at Huntington's Disease Society of America's website, memorial donation.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 11, 2020