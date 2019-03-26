Bernadine Smith, 83, of Milford passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka.
Bernadine was born November 12, 1935 in Watseka, the daughter of Arnold and Lena (Laird) Paris and they preceded her in death along with one grandson, Steven Z. Smith. She married Carl Smith on October 5, 1952 in Milford and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2017.
She is survived by three sons, Bennett (Mary) Smith of Milford, Steven (Sandra) Smith of Kentland, IN, and Michael (Elesa) Smith of Chebanse; seven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Living Word Church in Roberts. She was employed at Times-Spirit Newspaper for 17 years. Bernadine enjoyed Toastmasters, her Bible Study group, and her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Pastor Brian King will officiate.
Private graveside services will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
