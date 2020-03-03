|
Bernice D. Taden, 97, of Crescent City, IL, passed away on February 15, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1922 in Artesia Twp., IL, the daughter of Henry Rieches and Amanda (Schumacher) Rieches.
Bernice married John "Bud" Taden in Danforth of September 12, 1940. He preceded her in passing on September 5, 2010.
Mrs. Taden was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Grandmas Club, Missionary Circle, Gideons Int. Aux, and the church choir. Bernice enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, reading, and gardening.
Surviving Mrs. Taden are two sons, David Taden of Caldwell, TX, and Marvin Taden of Somerville, TX; three daughters, Gloria (Kenneth) Huizenga of Crescent City, Dianne (Benny) Marcier of Watseka, and Janice (Dave) Trumble of Crescent City; two sister-in-laws, Leona Rieches of Champaign, and Marian Taden of Danforth; grandchildren, Greg (and the late Jill) Huizenga, Karen (Tim) Davis, Kevin (Kim) Huizenga, Gary (Marilyn) Huizenga, Tammi Taden (Ron Gunn), Amy Taden, Chris (DeAnna) Kraay, Denise Marcier, Nicole Trumble, Kristie (Lucas) Rettke, Eric (Kristin) Trumble; great-grandchildren, Gregory (Amanda) Huizenga, Jeramiah Huizenga, Renee Wolfe, Shane Huizenga, Justin Huizenga, Tyler and Katelyn Davis, Ryan Huizenga, Ashley Taden, Christopher Taden, Destiny Westover, Brandon (Toni) Ponton, Jacqy Kraay, Quentin Kraay, Hannah Marcier, and Abbi Marcier; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ben Robison; great-great-grandchildren, Devon and Hailie Huizenga, Carter and Chloe Ponton, Keyliana Sharp, Kristian Taden, Karma Taden, Tarrah Taden, Hunter and Parker Wolfe, and Nova Huizenga; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Lorena Rieches; and three brothers, Gilbert, Irvin, and Orval.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4-7pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth, IL. Another visitation will be held an hour prior. Pastor Donald MacDonald will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Danforth Reformed Cemetery in Danforth, IL.
Memorials in Mrs. Taden's name can be made to Danforth Reformed Church or Family's Wishes.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020