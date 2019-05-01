Bernice M. Zabel, 94, of Watseka passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Faith Place in Danforth.
Bernice was born February 26, 1925 in Buckley, the daughter of Fred and Freida (Koester) Tiarks. She married Everett W. Zabel on November 30, 1946 at Ash Grove and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Dennis and Rick; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Beverly Chase of St. Anne; three sons, Thomas (Shirley) Zabel of Watseka, Stephen (Jana) Zabel of Donovan, and Robert Zabel of Donovan; nine grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; one sister, Arvella McManis of Watseka; and one sister-in-law, Martha St. Peter of Watseka.
Mrs. Zabel was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. G. Robert Heimgartner will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to Faith Place in Danforth.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from May 1 to May 6, 2019