Betty J. (Jones) Sears
Mrs. Betty J. Sears (Jones) daughter of the late Jewel Jones (Merrick) was born on November 18th 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She moved with her family to Watseka Illinois in 1961, and lived there for most of her life. She attended and graduated from Watseka Community High School in 1963.

Betty was United in holy matrimony to Stanley Sears in July of 1966 and blessed with 3 beautiful children.

Mrs. Sears was a beloved wife, mother, friend, and hard worker who moved to Colorado in 1982 and settled there until her death.

As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality she was loved by many.

Her Christian love that she had for others was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved to look at on her spring and summer walks with her beloved dog Sam. Her influence will remain in the lives of all who knew her!

Mrs. Betty Sears quietly departed this life on September 8th, 2020 at 10:47 a.m. while being lovingly cared for in home, by her 3 children, Christina, Karen, and Jason. Betty will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her!

This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be happy today! Psalms 118:24

Published in Times Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
