Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Body Cemetery
Woodland, IL
View Map
Betty Landrey Obituary
Betty Landrey, 69, of Watseka, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born on January 19, 1950 in Rensselaer, IN, the daughter of Raymond Landrey and Lucille (Dubea) Landrey.
Betty enjoyed cooking and shopping.
Surviving Ms. Landrey are her brothers, Ronald Landrey of Watseka, and Robert and Gale Landrey of Watseka; sisters, Margaret Holliman of Watseka, and Rose Davenport of Watseka; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alfred and Leonard Landrey; and one sister, Maxine Landrey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10 until 11 am, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, Illinois. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Minard officiating.
Burial will follow at Body Cemetery in Woodland, Illinois.
Memorials in Ms. Landrey's name can be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019
