Betty Lorraine Cook, age 91, a resident of Savoy, IL, formerly of Piper City, IL, passed away on May 12, 2019 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Urbana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Piper City United Methodist Church. Rev. Elizabeth Reis will officiate. Burial will follow at Brenton Cemetery in Piper City.



Betty was born February 22, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Lloyd "Bing" and Barbara Marksteiner Eveland and they preceded her in death. Betty married Ronald Bishop Cook on June 29, 1952 at Piper City United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on May 20, 1983.



She is survived by one son, John Cook (Joan) of Watseka, IL; two daughters, Connee Giampapa of Whittier, CA, and Lori Ann Cook-Neisler (Joe) of Jackson, TN; five grandsons, Matthew Cook (Reilly) of Lakewood, CO, Bryan Cook of Chicago, IL, John Giampapa, Nick Giampapa, Chad Giampapa; one great-grandson, Logan Cook; one brother, Charles Eveland (Dorothy) of Port St. Lucie, FL; and several nieces and nephews.



Betty graduated from Piper City High School, Illinois State University and attended Columbia University in the City of New York. Mrs. Cook taught at Kempton High School, LaGrange Jr. High School, and Piper City High School and assisted her husband at Cook's IGA Foodliner in Piper City. Betty was a House Mother at the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana from 1991-2001.



Betty was very active in the Piper City United Methodist Church and a long-time member of the Piper City Monday Night Reading Circle. Betty enjoyed travel, bridge, gardening, whale watching and the arts.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piper City United Methodist Church or donor's choice.



Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.



Please share a memory of Betty at www.knappfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times Republic from May 14 to May 20, 2019

