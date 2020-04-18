|
Betty Louise Trumble, 92 of Watseka passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born on May 3, 1927 in Milford Twp., the daughter of Frank and Louise (Munsterman) Matthewson. She married Donald V. "Boone" Trumble on January 8, 1947 in Crescent City and he preceded her in death on October 29, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Dennis Walwer; and a great granddaughter, Anna Marie Smith.
She is survived by one son, Randall (Cindy) Trumble of Watseka; three daughters, Carolyn Walwer of Woodland, Dorothy (Kolen) McCain of Watseka, and Cynthia Green of Sevierville, TN; one foster son, Dale Brady of Arkansas; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Norman "Christy" Matthewson of Watseka.
Mrs. Trumble was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and the outdoors. She watched children for many years as a babysitter and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A memorial visitation and service will take place at a later date at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with burial following at G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020