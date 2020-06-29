Beverly Jean "Jeanie" Johnson
Beverly Jean "Jeanie" Johnson, 62 of Milford passed away on Thursday, June
25, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 3, 1957 in Watseka, the
daughter of Arthur A. and Virginia A. (Downing) Johnson.

Jeanie is survived by one brother, Terry Johnson of Milford; one niece, Anne
Johnson; one nephew, Erik Johnson; one sister-in-law, Kim Glass; one
great-nephew, Asher; one great-niece, Lucy; and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tim Johnson; and one
sister, Mary Jane Johnson.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

Please share a memory of Jeanie at knappfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times Republic from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Funeral Home
201 West Jones
Milford, IL 60953
(815) 889-4222
