Beverly Jean "Jeanie" Johnson, 62 of Milford passed away on Thursday, June25, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 3, 1957 in Watseka, thedaughter of Arthur A. and Virginia A. (Downing) Johnson.Jeanie is survived by one brother, Terry Johnson of Milford; one niece, AnneJohnson; one nephew, Erik Johnson; one sister-in-law, Kim Glass; onegreat-nephew, Asher; one great-niece, Lucy; and many special friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tim Johnson; and onesister, Mary Jane Johnson.Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.Please share a memory of Jeanie at knappfuneralhomes.com.