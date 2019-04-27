Beverly Rosenberger, 80, of Sheldon, IL passed away on April 26, 2019. Beverly was born on April 26, 2019 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of John and Alma (Rudd) Snapp and they preceded her in death in addition to husband Jim Williamson; brothers Bill Snapp and Johnny Snapp; sons Todd Williamson and Dennith Rosenberger; daughter Amy Williamson; and son-in law Raymie Carlson.
Beverly married Jim Williamson in 1956 who passed away in 1983. She later married Frank Rosenberger at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, IL in 1986. She has 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly worked at Quality Grocery in Watseka and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. She enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, jigsaw puzzles, flowers, and gardening.
She is survived by husband Frank Rosenberger; sons Tim (Kim) Williamson, and Roy (Dawn) Williamson; daughters Pat Carlson, Penny Wolfe, Lori (Tim) Hickman; step-daughter Vonna (Merrel) Chapman; brothers Larry Snapp and Leon Snapp; sisters Cindy Wheelock, Sue Anderson, Irene Rudisill, and Brenda Bertrand; grandchildren Troy (Lisa) Wolfe, Mitchell (Nicole) Wolfe, Rick (Heather) Carlson, Misty Courtney, Kristy (Carl) Martin, Mendy Williamson, Scott (Christine) Williamson, and Travis (LaKyea) Rosenberger.
Visitation is Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4-8pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Funeral service is Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Another one-hour visitation prior to services will be held from 10-11 am. Officiating will be Pastor Heimgartner. Burial will be at Gaffield Cemetery in Iroquois, IL.
Memorials can be made to Calvary Lutheran Preschool or Donor's Choice
Published in Times Republic from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019