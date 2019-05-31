Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baier Funeral Home 102 W Oak St Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2222 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Baier Funeral Home 102 W Oak St Watseka , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Schaubert, 62, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home.

She was born on July 2, 1956 in Salem, IL, the daughter of Harry Lusch and Dorothy (Meridith) Lusch.

Beverly was a CNA at the Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care, but more recently was a stay at home grandmother to all her grandchildren. She was an avid Bingo player. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving Ms. Schaubert is her daughters, Yolanda (William) Riston of Woodland, IL, Mindy Schaubert of Watseka; son, Jacob (Ajay Galloway) Schaubert of Sheldon; sisters, Norma "Sissy" and Rusty Wehrle of Salem, IL, and Rebecca (Ronald) Roberts of Odin, IL; brother, Fred Lusch Sr. of Florida; grandchildren, Jordan Lamb, Chylie Riston, William Riston II, Madisyn Gibson, Ava Layhew, Lilyanne Layhew, Ember Gray, Cadence Schaubert, and Jacob Schaubert II.

She is also preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dorothy Lusch; brother, Darrell Lusch; sister-in-law, Rita Lusch; and cousin, Darrell Lusch Jr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4-7pm at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.

Funeral Services will take place at a later date at Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Odin, IL.

Burial will be held at a later date following cremation rites.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Ms. Schaubert's name can be made to the ABRA organization of Sheldon, IL.

Published in Times Republic from May 31 to June 6, 2019

