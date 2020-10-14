1/1
Bobby Gene "Chopper" Myers
Bobby Gene "Chopper" Myers, 75, of Conway, AR passed away

Saturday October 3, 2020 at 4:45 A.M. in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bobby was born December 13, 1944, in Watseka, IL to Elmer Frank and Virginia Agnes Howe Myers. Bobby married Laurie Sterling on July 25, 1981 in North Little Rock, AR.

Mr. Myers served in the U.S. Army, enlisting twice, and earning an honorable discharge. He loved spending time with his family and very much enjoyed his fur baby "Harvey Tucker".

Mr. Myers was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry "Jake" and Kenneth Myers, brother-in-law Vernon "Bud" Giroux and sister-in-law Carla Myers.

Surviving Bobby is his beloved wife, Laurie, of Conway AR. Two sons, Bobby Myers Jr., Illinois and Stuart (Stacie) Myers, Arkansas and one daughter, Jewel (Michael) Whitehouse, Colorado. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Julian, Kaydence and Destiny, and one great grandchild Lakota. Also surviving are his siblings David Myers, Watseka, Patsy Giroux, Watseka, Larry "Butch" (Rose) Myers, Lon (Jean) Myers, England and Sara (Robert) Sloan, Kansas. Sister-in-laws Caren Myers and Reta Myers. Bobby is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per the request of Mr. Myers there will be no funeral services.

Published in Times Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
