Bonnie Franklin, 62, of Milford, Il, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
She was born on May 7, 1957 in Watseka, the daughter of Richard Leppard and Doris (Leonard) Leppard.
Bonnie married Wendell Franklin in Milford, IL on July 22, 1977. He survives by her.
Bonnie worked cleaning houses. She enjoyed watching grandchildren, spending time with friends and family, sports, and Elvis.
Also surviving Ms. Franklin is her daughters, Danyel Milk of Milford, Erica Franklin of Annawan, IL; son, John-Richard Franklin of Milford; sisters, Lyla Foster (Mike) of Nobelsville, IN, Melody Miller of Kankakee, IL; grandchildren, Brittyn Franklin, Tristan Milk, Xander Bremer, Daisy Gomez, and Tucker Milk; and a few nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Michael.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-8pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Another hour visitation will be held prior to services. Pastor Brent Zastrow will officiate.
Burial will follow at Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka, IL.
Memorials in Ms. Franklin's name can be made to Family's Wishes.
