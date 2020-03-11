|
|
Bonnie K. Wood, 73 of Watseka passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born February 24, 1947 in Danville to Harold R. and Ethel Roberta (Chesnut) Wood. They preceded her in death.?
She is survived by one sister, Betty Lynn (Todd "Hank") Shaffer of Hoopeston; one nephew, John (Nicki) Shaffer of El Paso; one niece, Kristin (Jimmy) Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN; six great nieces and nephews, Alexis, Lauren, and Chloe Shaffer, and Ella, Carly, and Carson Phillips; and three cousins, Rita Rutherford, Randy Chesnut, and Carla Artis.
Ms. Wood was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka where she sang in the church choir for over 33 years. She was an elementary school teacher in Donovan for over thirty years and volunteered at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for many years.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 funeral service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Watseka. Pastor Kara Berg will officiate.
Burial will follow at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Watseka or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020